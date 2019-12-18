December 13, 2019
Frances Joan Harding (Carroll) 88, of Williams Bay, WI passed away to eternal life on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Atrium Care Center in Williams Bay.
She attended Lutheran Nursing School in Milwaukee WI and became a registered nurse. She married Dr. Robert Harold Harding Jr. in Milwaukee WI., in 1954. She later retired from nursing and became the administrative assistance for her husband’s medical practice. She was the loving mother of Pamela (Robert) Bailey of Mt. Vernon, IL, Rhonda (Joseph) Breuer of Mundelein, IL, Laura (Donald) Zaraza of Lake Geneva, WI, and Andrea (Georgios) Karountzos of Dixon, IL; grandmother of Rev. Robert Bailey, Jr., Frances (Benjamin) Kasten, Elizabeth Bailey, Victoria Zaraza, and Addison Zaraza; great-grandmother of Elena, Evelyn, Eowyn, and Emmaline. Frances is preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (416 W. Geneva Street, Delavan Wi. 53115) from 10am to 11am with a service at 11am with Pastor Rickman presiding. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Frances loved her Savior, Jesus Christ. Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Delavan, Wisconsin is proudly serving the family.