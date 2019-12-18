Frances Joan Harding

She attended Lutheran Nursing School in Milwaukee WI and became a registered nurse. She married Dr. Robert Harold Harding Jr. in Milwaukee WI., in 1954. She later retired from nursing and became the administrative assistance for her husband’s medical practice. She was the loving mother of Pamela (Robert) Bailey of Mt. Vernon, IL, Rhonda (Joseph) Breuer of Mundelein, IL, Laura (Donald) Zaraza of Lake Geneva, WI, and Andrea (Georgios) Karountzos of Dixon, IL; grandmother of Rev. Robert Bailey, Jr., Frances (Benjamin) Kasten, Elizabeth Bailey, Victoria Zaraza, and Addison Zaraza; great-grandmother of Elena, Evelyn, Eowyn, and Emmaline. Frances is preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband.