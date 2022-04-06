May 4, 1938—April 1, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Frances M. Mulligan, 83, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully Friday April 1, 2022 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI. The former Frances Marie Southwick was born in Oak Park, IL on May 4, 1938.

On February 3, 1962 in Oak Park, IL she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” Mulligan. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2022.

Fran was a loving caring individual who deeply loved her family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends . She had great empathy for those in need. She also was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Fran is survived by a son Brian (Patti) Mulligan of Lake Geneva; three granddaughters; Megan, Traci and Presley. She was preceded in death by Jerry her husband of 60 years and a son David “Dirt” Mulligan.

Services for Fran will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the main chapel at the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested to the Mulligan family. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Mulligan family with arrangements. To share a memory please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.