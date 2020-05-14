1940—2020
Francis “Frank” G. DeMartino, 79 of Williams Bay, WI, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI. He was born August 29, 1940 in The Bronx, NY, the son of the late Anthony J. and Winnie (Semple) DeMartino. Frank married Lois A. Defemio on April 25, 1965 in Yonkers, NY. He served in the United States Army in Korea after the war. Frank worked for Panasonic for over 25 years, retiring in 2005. He attended both St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Fontana, WI and St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Delavan, WI and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Frank was an avid reader, car enthusiast and loved to travel and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lois, son, Frank D. DeMartino of Sarasota, FL, and two sisters, Ruth Anne (Ben) Blaney of Maine and Mary Anne (Edward) Griggs of New York. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held at a later date to be determined. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials may be made in Frank’s name to: Franciscan Friars of the Atonement, PO Box 301, Garrison, NY 10524-0301. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the DeMartino Family.
