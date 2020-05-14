Francis “Frank” G. DeMartino, 79 of Williams Bay, WI, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI. He was born August 29, 1940 in The Bronx, NY, the son of the late Anthony J. and Winnie (Semple) DeMartino. Frank married Lois A. Defemio on April 25, 1965 in Yonkers, NY. He served in the United States Army in Korea after the war. Frank worked for Panasonic for over 25 years, retiring in 2005. He attended both St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Fontana, WI and St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Delavan, WI and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Frank was an avid reader, car enthusiast and loved to travel and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees.