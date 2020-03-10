Frank Guido

1953—2020

Frank brought warmth, joy, and a sense of security to everyone he knew. His friends and family thought of him as their rock, their dad, or their best friend. He would often joke that he didn’t like anyone, but “you” were his favorite.

Frank passed away suddenly and his spirit left this earth on a sunny, tropical island with beautiful blue water following a wonderful day on his dream vacation. He got his wish to never suffer the difficulties of old age or the loss of his beloved wife, and to “go out on a high note,” as he would say.

Above all else, Frank’s life and substance was devoted to his family and words cannot express the depths of sorrow they feel for his loss. He never hesitated to tell them how much he loved them and how fortunate he felt to share his days with them. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie Guido (nee Doll), and his daughters Kristina (Steve) Ferrigan and Lindsay Guido. He was the world’s greatest “Boppa” to his 3 grandchildren: Peter, Thomas and Jillian Ferrigan.