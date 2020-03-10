Frank Guido

1953—2020
Frank brought warmth, joy, and a sense of security to everyone he knew. His friends and family thought of him as their rock, their dad, or their best friend. He would often joke that he didn’t like anyone, but “you” were his favorite.
Frank passed away suddenly and his spirit left this earth on a sunny, tropical island with beautiful blue water following a wonderful day on his dream vacation. He got his wish to never suffer the difficulties of old age or the loss of his beloved wife, and to “go out on a high note,” as he would say.
Above all else, Frank’s life and substance was devoted to his family and words cannot express the depths of sorrow they feel for his loss. He never hesitated to tell them how much he loved them and how fortunate he felt to share his days with them. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie Guido (nee Doll), and his daughters Kristina (Steve) Ferrigan and Lindsay Guido. He was the world’s greatest “Boppa” to his 3 grandchildren: Peter, Thomas and Jillian Ferrigan.
He also left behind his five sisters: Terri Murphy, Kathy Guido, Yvonne Drewanz, Colette Sanneman, Florence “Chicky” Johnson and brothers: Lou Guido and John Guido, as well of dozens of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, who he treated as though they were his own children. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Guido and Florence Guido (nee Saraceno) as well as his brother and cherished friend, Joseph Guido.
Frank was always ready and willing to share advice or lend a hand as a self-described “idea guy.” He believed each of us has the power to make our lives better through good choices and a willingness to work for it. He will be remembered by those who loved him for his courage, perseverance and loyalty.
In life, his relentless work ethic was spent building charming homes on Chicago’s North Shore and the Geneva Lake area in Wisconsin, where he counted his clients among his friends. He loved life and appreciated the importance of aesthetics in all things including the care of his beautiful country estate, and the sharing delicious food and happy days with his loving family.
Frank would not have wanted his loved ones to live in grief but to remember his life well lived. A celebration of Frank’s life will take place Saturday, March 14 at Davenport Funeral Home in Crystal Lake. Visitation is 9AM to 1PM with a brief service at 1PM.
During summers, Frank cared for rescue horses, and so in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Frank’s Equine Assistance Fund at 7406 Tryon Grove Rd, Richmond IL, in his honor.
The family is also collecting Frank’s stories, quotes, and advice, (some hilarious or even hard to believe) to share at his memorial. They are requesting you send your Frank-isms and stories to UCantMakeThis
The family would like to thank everyone who loved him and made his life as wonderful as it was. There never was or ever will be anyone like him again, and the world is a poorer place without him