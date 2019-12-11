Fred J. Bryan

In 1951, Dad married June Canny who was a recent graduate from the nurses’ training program at Calumet Hospital. They had 5 children and settled in Palos Park, Illinois, where they lived for 25 years. Dad started Surface Metal Company in 1955 and then bought Mercury Finishing from 3M in 1970 with his business partner Harold Gleason. He started a metal recovery plant in Joliet, Illinois in 1970, recovering copper from waste printed circuit etchants. Dad loved to solve problems and built a reputation of being knowledgeable and honest. He was always looking for new and interesting ventures, and some were more successful than others. For a time he was active in the USGA Trotting Association, racing up to 10 trotting horses. He also opened a diner called the “Jim Dandy.” That failed business gave him a lifelong appreciation of the difficulty of the restaurant business!