Frederick B. Kuen, 75, of Sarasota, Florida, previously of Burlington, WI, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m., Pastor Bob Kamps will Officiate. Please look at next weeks edition for full obituary. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donations in Fred’s name to the Hooved Companion Project, by mail to: 11414 Armory Rd Hebron, Illinos 60034; or by Paypal: Hoovedcompanion@yahoo.com; or by Bank: Fifth Third--Hooved Companion Project: #7907451194. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is serving the family.