Geoffrey J. Abbott

March 4, 1945 - April 15, 2022

Geoffrey J. Abbott, 77, passed away April 15, 2022 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.

Geoffrey was born in Milwaukee, WI, on March 4, 1945. He served with honor and distinction as a Scout Dog Handler in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He subsequently completed his MBA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and spent much of his career in the healthcare industry before retiring in 2011. He and his family lived in the city of Chicago for 33 years.

Geoffrey will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, gentle humor, strong work ethic, and compassion for others.

Geoffrey is survived by Pamela (nee Cash) Abbott, his wife of 46 years; son Matthew Abbott; brother Jonathan (Karen) Abbott; brother-in-law Mark Cash; sisters-in-law: Joanne Abbott and Patricia McLaughlin; nieces: Andrea (Michael) Donaldson and Ciara McLaughlin (Sebastien Ferry); and nephews: Justin (Rachel) Abbott, Jeff (Brenda) Abbott and Trent Abbott. Geoffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sarah Jane (nee Glaser) Abbott, and a brother, Roger (Joanne) Abbott.

Pamela and Matthew would like to thank all the people who assisted Geoffrey in the last few years of his life, especially the staff of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, Advocate/Aurora Hospice Care, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars-Milwaukee Chapter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the family, mailed to the funeral home, or to Saint Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, IL. At Geoffrey's request, no services will be held.