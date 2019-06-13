George Peters

George Gerhardt Peters, 92, Appleton passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Ascension — St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born August 2, 1926 in Edgar, WI to Andrew and Elseda (Feiereisen) Peters. On October 17, 1944 he married Joyce Anna Schaefer at St. Michael’s Church in Wausau, WI. George and Joyce were the proud parents of sixteen children. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2015.

George is a WW II veteran. He trained dogs while in the army and enjoyed telling people stories about that experience. He touched many lives positively, with his compassion, love, and storytelling. He managed many farms throughout Wisconsin during his working years. In his later years, he found great pleasure working for Peck & Weis Heating and Cooling in Lake Geneva, WI. After working more than full time his entire life, he retired at age 80, to be closer to his family.

For many years, he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton and Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight. He stood guard as a knight at many funerals in Lake Geneva.

He is survived by seven sons and four daughters: Clarence (Karen), Ervin (Cathy), Raymond (Nan), Diane Bixby, Ron (Sandy), Randy (Sharon), Marlene (David) Crowe, Nancy (Jim) Kohn, David (Barb), Steven (Sherry) and Linda (Steven) Everding; and brothers Lawrence and James. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Elseda; sisters Marie and Gertrude; brothers Andrew, John, Vincent, Edwin, Philip, and Daniel; sons Chris and Robert; triplets, Suzanne, Mary, and Margaret and special friend Richard “Dick” Peck.

Later in life, George had two special friends who showed much compassion and love for him during the last several years of his life: Marlene Timm and Balvina Bertrand.

Special Recognition goes out to the Richard and Daryl Peck families for their support during Dad’s later working years when he was treated as part of their family and to Dan Bork for his many visits while Dad was at the nursing home.

The family would like to give a warm whole-hearted thank you to the entire staff at the Bridges of Appleton, Ascension — St. Elizabeth Hospital, Affinity Visiting Nurses Hospice and St. Joseph Parish. A very, very special thanks to Dr. Chari and Dr. Johnson for the special care given to our father during the last days of his life. Also, thank you to Father Jim and Deacon C. F.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 14th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 404 W. Lawrence St, Appleton, WI 54911. Fr. Jim Leary, O.F.M. Cap. officiating. George’s family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 to 10:15 am for visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am. A private burial will take place at a later date in Baraboo, WI at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Also, enormous gratitude and appreciation for real, true compassion shown to Dad in his final days by Grand Daughter Tayler Mae Peters, Nephew, Patrick Peters, Patricks’ daughter and Great Niece Rachael Drexler. We will be forever grateful for the way you cared for him when he needed it the most.

Valley Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements. 920-733-9458.