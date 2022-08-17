Nov. 12, 1937—July 24, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Gerald “Jerry” E. Ames, 84, died Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his home in Lake Geneva, WI. He was born in Beloit, WI on November 12, 1937, the son of Helen Scriven and Harry Roland Ames. He grew up in Beloit, WI, graduating from Beloit High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Jerry met the love of his life, Sandra Riley, while roller skating, and they were married on June 20, 1959. Jerry was a car guy and his businesses were always in the automotive service industry. In 1965, he had an opportunity to open a Pure Gas Station and of the three locations he had to choose from, he picked Walworth, WI, because of his fond memories of boy scout camp in the area.

The family moved to Fontana, WI, with his wife managing the books, Jerry operated two different gas stations in Walworth and then opened a Goodyear Tire Dealership in Lake Geneva, WI.

He loved auto racing; building stock cars in his garage and racing at Lake Geneva and Rockford Speedways. He worked in the pits at the races in Milwaukee and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Jerry and Sandy were very involved in the community. One of Jerry’s proudest achievements was being the Municipal Court Judge for the Village of Fontana. He was known as “The Hanging Judge”.

In 1987, tired of the cold Wisconsin winters, Jerry and Sandy packed up their motor home and traveled the country for a year, before settling in Longwood, FL. They became snowbirds, spending summers in Fontana. In Florida, they owned and operated CV Exchange for many years. A die-hard Packer fan, Jerry joined the Orlando Packer Backers Club. He moved back to Wisconsin in 2018.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Laurie Ames Nelson; and grandchildren: Kate and Ryan Nelson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy (2015), and his son, Mike (2020). Jerry’s devoted and beloved dog, Brandy, crossed the rainbow bridge shortly after his passing on August 10, 2022.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Jerry, his son, Mike, and Brandy on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Kimkasi Pub, 441 Mill Street, Fontana, WI.