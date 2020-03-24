1936—2020

Gerald Thomas Eaton, or Sarge, as he was affectionately referred to by his friends, passed away on March 21, 2020 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva. He was born Aug. 10, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI, to Albert and Elvera (Schafer) Eaton.

His family moved often finally settling in Delavan, WI, where Sarge graduated from Delavan High School. Following graduation, he joined the Marine Corps in 1954 doing two tours in Vietnam leaving the Corps after 17 years. Sarge reentered the military in the 1980’s in the capacity of an IMA (Immediate Mobilization Augmentee) serving during Desert Storm and retiring after 31 years of service.

Adding to his many accolades, Sarge was an accomplished artist selling his paintings at the International Market Place and the Lou Kreitzman Waikiki Gallery in Oahu, Hawaii. He did covers and art work for Dungeons and Dragons magazine, owned and operated a barestaurant in northern Wisconsin, built and installed cabinets at Peterson Cabinet Shop in Williams Bay, and worked as a prototype for Bergamot Brass Works in Delavan.