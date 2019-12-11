August 19, 1944—December 5, 2019

Geraldine F. Wuttke, 75, of Genoa City, WI, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Spring Grove, IL on August 19, 1944, a daughter of the late Frances (May) and John Sheets.

She was married to David Wuttke on May 8, 1965, in Spring Grove, IL.

She was a graduate of Richmond-Burton High School in 1962.

She was employed as a bookkeeper at First Bank Southeast in Lake Geneva, WI for many years.

Geraldine is survived by a daughter, Michele (Matthew) Carpenter of Coatesville, PA; a son, Mark (Heather) Wuttke of Deer Park, IL; four grandchildren Annika, Jonathan, Matthew and Sarah, a sister Karen (Bill) Minnis of Ft. Wayne, IN: a brother Mike (Denise) Sheets of Richmond and a brother-in-law Del Smith of Sebring, FL. She was preceded by her parents, a sister Charlene Smith and a brother Jerry Sheets.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2018 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St Richmond, IL.