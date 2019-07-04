Geraldine Lesch

Feb. 16, 1937 — June 21, 2019

Geraldine Genevieve Lesch of Clermont, Florida, passed into the arms of her Lord on June 21 at the Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont. She had waged a long battle with respiratory disease. She was 82.

Geri, as she was known by those closest to her, was born to Bernard and Marie Nadolski on February 16, 1937. She had two sisters, Bernice and Lucille. Much of her life was spent in the Chicagoland area, where she met her future husband.

Geri was wed to Charles Theodore Lesch, a seaman in the Merchant Marine, on October 22, 1957. She gave birth to three sons, Temujin (Tim) Conrad Lesch, Tracy Christopher Lesch, and Charles Bernard Lesch.

She was known for her love of family gatherings and celebrations, especially Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter. Geri kept mementos chronicling family through the years that were always prominently displayed in her home. She embraced her Polish heritage, especially through food and recipes, and also loved her Chicago Cubs.

Geri deserves special notoriety for starting the Chicago fan club for singer Tony Bennett, promoting his records to various disc jockeys, and helping the artist attain popularity. They remained good friends through the years.

Geri passed peacefully to the music of “Ave Maria,” surrounded by her family. She is survived by husband Charles, sons Tracy and Charles, and by granddaughter Sara.

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” –Revelation 21:4

No services will be held, but Geri has asked that in remembrance, donations be made to the Mike Conley Hospice House, 2100 Oakley Seaver Blvd., Clermont, FL 34711 as well as the American Lung Association and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Correspondence may be sent to Charles.Lesch@comcast.net.