Gordon “"Doc"” Donnelly Friedrichs

1929 - 2020

Gordon “Doc” Donnelly Friedrichs, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was born on June 10, 1929, and passed away on July 10, 2020, at the age of 91 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, WI

Formerly of Whitewater and raised in Lake Geneva, Gordon graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1947, having lettered three years each in football and basketball. After playing freshman basketball at Oberlin College during the 1947-'48 season, “Doc” joined the US Marine Corps and earned a berth on the Parris Island Basketball tour team. Between 1950 and 1952 the team won consecutive All-Marine championships on both East and West coasts, posting season records against collegiate and military teams of 55-6 and 41-8.

Entering UW-Whitewater in 1954, Doc was chosen President of his Sophomore class and won three letters in basketball, being honorably mentioned Little All-American his Senior year. Gordon received the Citizen of the Year award in 1961 from the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce. He received the Hall of Fame award in 1982 for Basketball at UW-Whitewater.