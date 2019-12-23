Gwendolyn Wagner Quincannon

Gwen was born in Grand Bayou, Red River Parish, Louisiana, in 1923, to John and Carolyn Wagner. She grew up in Louisiana and east Texas, moving to Corpus Christi to work as a secretary at the naval base during World War Two, where she met her husband, Dr. F.J. Quincannon. After the war, they settled in Harvard IL, where they raised their children: Mary Sue, of Chicago; JoEllen (Juan), of Sant Quirze, Spain; Patricia, of Chevy Chase, MD; Barbara (deceased), of Lake Geneva; Maureen (Serge), of Tucson, AZ; Camille (Kerry), of Northbrook IL; and John, of Waukesha, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Gary Stevens, Cristina Serradell, Emma Serradell, John Strohm, Charles Lau, Joseph Bormes, Paul Bormes, Nathaniel Delage, Brian Delage (deceased), Patrick Delage, Kevin Trunkett, Clare Trunkett, Benjamin Quincannon, and Cassandra Quincannon, along with ten great-grandchildren.