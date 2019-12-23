July 17, 1923—December 28, 2019
Gwendolyn Wagner Quincannon, 96, of Lake Geneva WI, passed away Wednesday, December 18, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center after a brief illness.
Gwen was born in Grand Bayou, Red River Parish, Louisiana, in 1923, to John and Carolyn Wagner. She grew up in Louisiana and east Texas, moving to Corpus Christi to work as a secretary at the naval base during World War Two, where she met her husband, Dr. F.J. Quincannon. After the war, they settled in Harvard IL, where they raised their children: Mary Sue, of Chicago; JoEllen (Juan), of Sant Quirze, Spain; Patricia, of Chevy Chase, MD; Barbara (deceased), of Lake Geneva; Maureen (Serge), of Tucson, AZ; Camille (Kerry), of Northbrook IL; and John, of Waukesha, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Gary Stevens, Cristina Serradell, Emma Serradell, John Strohm, Charles Lau, Joseph Bormes, Paul Bormes, Nathaniel Delage, Brian Delage (deceased), Patrick Delage, Kevin Trunkett, Clare Trunkett, Benjamin Quincannon, and Cassandra Quincannon, along with ten great-grandchildren.
Since 1976, Gwen lived in Lake Geneva, the place she loved most in the world. Gwen was a devoted and loyal mother. With her family, she traveled the world, and she was always eager for new adventures. She was an active member of the Grand Geneva Spa for many years. Always interested in others, Gwen formed lasting friendships that spanned generations. Her zest and elan will be sorely missed.
A Memorial Mass was held on Monday, December 23, at 10 am, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Lake Geneva. A memorial gathering will be held in the coming year.
