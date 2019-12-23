April 30, 1988—December 13, 2019

Hannah Leigh Gibbs, age 31, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13th in Lake Geneva. Hannah was born April 30th, 1988 in Elkhorn, WI to Kimberly and Lee Gibbs.

She was known for being an amateur chef, Chicago sports enthusiast, and a “professional” pontoon Captain, but more importantly, she was a daughter, a sister, and a friend to many. Her magnetic, fun-loving personality drew in everyone around her, and her wit, charm, and sense of humor allowed her to develop friendships with people of all ages.

Hannah was cherished by those lucky enough to have known her, and she will be sorely missed as a life that was cut too short.

She is survived by her mother, Kimberly, her sister, Megan, her aunt and uncle, Ellen and Michael Gibbs, her cousins, Adam Gibbs and Alexandrea Solheim, and her beloved dog, Millie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Hannah’s honor.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva,Wisconsin is proudly serving the family