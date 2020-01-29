July 16, 1941—January 22, 2020
Harvey Frank Vlcek, of Lake Como, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. Harvey was 78 years old. Born July 16, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank Vlcek and Marie Burdar.
Harvey never met a person he couldn’t make smile with his wonderfully spirited sense of humor. He loved the Chicago White Sox and watching movies. He was a Printing Pressman by trade for many years then worked at Comfort Heating and Cooling and Walmart in Lake Geneva. The most important thing to Harvey was his family and he will be greatly missed by them.
He is survived by his children, Len Harvey Vlcek of Lake Como, Wisconsin and Traci Marie (Robert) Curtis of Lemont, Illinois. Loving Grandpa to Alexander Curtis and Alyssa Curtis. He is also survived by his sisters, Karen Fricano and Carma Smith. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be private.