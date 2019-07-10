Harvey A. Larson, age 87, of Lake Geneva, died May 7, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, surrounded by his family.
Harvey was born at home in the Town of Liberty, Manitowoc County, on November 8, 1931, to Gusta Mildred (Berge) and John Albert Larson. Harvey graduated from Valders High School in 1949 and attended UW-Madison under the U.S. Navy ROTC Scholarship Program before being drafted into the U.S. Army on January 29, 1953. After service in post-war Korea, Harvey returned to UW-Madison earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1957. Harvey worked as an accountant controller throughout his career, for companies in Manitowoc, Port Washington, Grafton, Honolulu and Milwaukee. Among those positions, Harvey was Vice-president of Waste Management Corporation in Milwaukee.
Harvey served on a number of community boards including the school boards of Valders and West Bend. He most recently served as President of the Lakeland Audubon Club for many years.
Harvey married Lois Harrison on April 1, 1956 in Madison. Together they raised four children. Harvey taught them all the importance of education, the value of hard work, and a love of nature. Harvey and Lois hosted countless exchange students over many years. They adopted many animals in need of a home and loved them like children. Harvey was a lifelong learner with special interests in photography, genealogy, and his Norwegian heritage. He always devoted himself to the care of others.
Harvey is survived by his wife Lois; son Gregg (Beth Kaplan) and grandsons Eric and Nathan; daughter Meri (Scott Cox) and granddaughter Lillie; daughter Lynn (Raul Speelmans); niece Bonnie (Philip) Margulies; and AFS daughter Lissie Doerrer. Harvey also leaves behind Larson and Berge cousins, sisters-in-law Carol Ross and her family and Peggy Burchard and her family, former sister-in-law Jean Baugniet, and good friends and kind neighbors.
Harvey was predeceased by his parents, his brother Curtis and sister Ruth Johnston, and his daughter Melissa.
At Harvey’s request, there will be no service. Harvey’s cremains will be interred at a private ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva.