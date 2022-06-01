Helen A. Grunden

Sept. 4, 1939 - May 20, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Helen A. Grunden, 82 yrs., of Lake Geneva, passed to eternal life on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center-South Shore in Cudahy, WI. Helen was born September 4, 1939 to Harvey and Agnethe (Bakkom) Erickson in Wisconsin.

Helen married Don Grunden on May 9, 1959 at Park Row Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva.

Helen is survived by her daughter Julie (Robert) Predmore; grandchildren: Devin Seitz and Connor Grunden; sister-in-law Beverly Erickson; and brother-in-law Ron Goergen. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, son Michael, brother John Erickson, sisters: Marjorie Goergen and Betty Scott-Roberts; sisters-in-law: Beverly (Norman) Schenk, Walter, Jr. (Marie) and Sandra (Raymond) Piper. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Helen retired after 30 years from US Bank.

Visitation will be held at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-Noon with a service at noon with Pastor Bob Kamps of Como Community Church officiating. Private Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.