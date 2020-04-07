× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1929—2020

Helen Condos, 90 of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI. She was born August 10, 1929 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Christ and Mary (Brustouris) Poulos. Helen graduated from Lake Geneva High School with the Class of 1947. Helen was united in marriage to George S. Condos on June 8, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI. Together, they owned and operated Lake Aire, Hob Nob and Harborside restaurants in Lake Geneva. Helen was a member of the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Racine, WI.

Helen is survived by her two children; Spyro “Speedo” (Patricia) Condos and Maria (Jeff) Halpin both of Lake Geneva, WI, eleven grandchildren; Elena (Mark), Demetrius, Demetra, Alexa, Vasilia, Georgette, George, Amalia, Nicholas, Nathaniel and Anna, eight great-grandchildren, Mia, Sophia, Walter, Samantha, Madeleine, Effie, Alydia and Leif, and her two sisters; Daria Salimes and Angie Millas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George, parents, daughter, Effie Argiropoulos and brother, Chris Poulos.

Private Funeral Service will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory in Elkhorn, WI. Graveside vehicle tribute will be held 12:00PM on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. We ask that if you want to attend please stay inside your vehicle and park along the driveway. A Celebration of Helen’s Life will be held at a later date to be determined at Kimissis Tis Theotakou Greek Orthodox Church in Racine, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Condos Family.