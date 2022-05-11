LAKE GENEVA—Henry Allan “Al” Stark, age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 1, 2022 with his loving wife at his side. Henry was born in Chicago, to Helen Bauer and Henry R Stark on January 2, 1939. He grew up in Edison Park, IL, and Lake Geneva, WI. He attended Lake Geneva High School where he played baseball, football and basketball. Henry was on the Water Safety Patrol on Geneva Lake and eventually became Captain of the Patrol. He went on to graduate from Beloit College with a major in English. Henry was on Beloit’s football and baseball teams. He got his law degree from the University of Wisconsin. Henry went into the Marines in Officer Candidate School and eventually became a Captain serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. His first job was with Walgreens in the Human Resource Department. He later joined Sun Electric Corp where he became Vice President of Human Resources and a member of the Board of Directors. When Sun’s corporate headquarters was moved, Henry opted to stay in the area and worked for Wessels and Pauch as a lawyer. He was hired back to Walgreen’s as Director: Employee Relations and worked there until he retired in 2015. Henry was a high principled honorable man who was known as a natural leader in school, sports and professionally. People were attracted to his witty sense of humor and compelling stories. He was a family man first and foremost. A devoted husband, father and loving brother. He had a long standing love of horses and owned and bred race horses. A perfect day for him was at the track watching his horses. Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Naomi Stark nee Jacobson; his loving daughter, Hannah Horrigan (Adam); his grandchildren: Renner and Eve Horrigan who affectionately called him “Babu”. Also surviving Henry are a sister, Barbara Ruhl (Michael); and a brother, Robert Stark (Ruth); a niece, Tracy Pederson (Sean); and a nephew, Douglas Ruhl. Preceded in death by his parents. A memorial visitation for Henry will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 West Main Street, Barrington, IL 60010. Donations in Henry’s name can be made to JouneyCare Inc. (224-770-2525) and Citizens for Conservation (https://citizensforconservation.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/). For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.