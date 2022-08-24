Hubert J. Snied

Dec. 19, 1929 - Aug. 19, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Hubert J. Snied, 92, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Sage Meadows of Lake Geneva.

He was born on December 19, 1929, to the late Julia (Jablinski) and Andrew Snied. Hubert was united in marriage to Naomi Austin on April 4, 1970 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in East Troy.

He is survived by his grandsons: Devin Reed, Jason Reed, and Daniel Reilly; as well as his sister Anne Baker of Cocoa Beach, FL; and his stepson, Billy (Heidi) Reed. Also survived by great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, wife Naomi, and stepdaughter Gaylene Davis.

Hubert was a longtime farmer and additionally owned a prosperous landscaping service.

Interment will take place on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.