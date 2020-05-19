Ilda Ferne Sandberg

llda Ferne Sandberg, of Elkhorn, passed on Monday, May 11, 2020, in her room at Lakeland Healthcare Center in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She was born in Iowa Falls, lowa and preceded in death by her husband, Paul of 61 years, her only sister Helen Nelson, and her infant daughter, Nancy Sue, one of the triplets, who was only a month old. llda is survived by her four children, Kathleen Ann Briggs (Gene), Stephen Paul Sandberg (Jalaine), Ronald Bowman Sandberg (Lynn), Jill Ellen Hanson (Timothy); twelve grandchildren, Brockton Farren, Chad Farren (deceased), Grant Sandberg, Stephanie Dewall, Ellen Edwards, Eric Sandberg, Mark Sandberg, Nathan Sandberg, Rachel Dummitt, Seth Hanson, Ben Hanson, Anna Meisner, and 31 great grandchildren.
llda worked as a legal secretary and at International Han/ester prior to her marriage. In 1956 the family moved from Moline to Orion, Illinois where they lived on a 87 acre farm. in 1963 the family moved back to Moline, Illinois. While in Moline and Orion she was a faithful member of First Evangelical Free Church in Moline. ln 1968 the family moved to Williams Bay, Wisconsin, She spent her life in ministry at Camp Willabay, Camp Timber-lee, Inspiration Ministries, and Calvary Community Church—always wanting to serve the Lord.
llda loved to garden while the family lived on the farm in Orion. She spent hours canning and freezing fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting and made many beautiful things for family and friends. She also spent many hours reading her Bible and never missed a day without praying for her entire family. She had a beautiful voice and was in a ladies trio that sang in several churches in the Moline community.
We are so thankful for her faith, her life, her loving spirit, her testimony, her kindness, her wisdom, her compassion, her steadfastness, her character, her prayer life, as well as being such a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. One of her greatest gifts was the gift of hospitality. Even while at Lakeland Healthcare she would offer Hershey kisses to anyone who entered her
room.
We will never forget you, your memories we treasure, love you always, and look forward to our reunion in heaven.
There will be a memorial celebration of her life at a later date.
The memorials can go to Calvary Community Church Building Fund.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171
