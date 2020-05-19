Ilda Ferne Sandberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

llda Ferne Sandberg, of Elkhorn, passed on Monday, May 11, 2020, in her room at Lakeland Healthcare Center in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She was born in Iowa Falls, lowa and preceded in death by her husband, Paul of 61 years, her only sister Helen Nelson, and her infant daughter, Nancy Sue, one of the triplets, who was only a month old. llda is survived by her four children, Kathleen Ann Briggs (Gene), Stephen Paul Sandberg (Jalaine), Ronald Bowman Sandberg (Lynn), Jill Ellen Hanson (Timothy); twelve grandchildren, Brockton Farren, Chad Farren (deceased), Grant Sandberg, Stephanie Dewall, Ellen Edwards, Eric Sandberg, Mark Sandberg, Nathan Sandberg, Rachel Dummitt, Seth Hanson, Ben Hanson, Anna Meisner, and 31 great grandchildren.

llda worked as a legal secretary and at International Han/ester prior to her marriage. In 1956 the family moved from Moline to Orion, Illinois where they lived on a 87 acre farm. in 1963 the family moved back to Moline, Illinois. While in Moline and Orion she was a faithful member of First Evangelical Free Church in Moline. ln 1968 the family moved to Williams Bay, Wisconsin, She spent her life in ministry at Camp Willabay, Camp Timber-lee, Inspiration Ministries, and Calvary Community Church—always wanting to serve the Lord.