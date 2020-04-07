Isabella Fuller (nee Nettles) 86, of Chicago, Illinois, received her heavenly wings on March 29, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. Isabella was born in Monroeville, Alabama to Calvin and Chaney (McCants) Nettles on July 8th, 1933. Her primary schooling was obtained in Beatrice, Alabama and higher education in Chicago, Illinois. She survived two husbands: Eliga Roach and Darden Fuller. She worked as a repair technician for the United States Postal Service, Medical Assistant, Homemaker, and “School Mom” for Saint Bride Parrish in Chicago, Illinois. She was involved in many church groups and activities as her health would allow including the Lay Ministry, The Diamond Squares square dancing club, and teaching Urban and Country Western Line Dancing and Chicago Style Stepping.