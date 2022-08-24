Jacqueline Todd Cashman

Jan. 31, 1943 - July 11, 2022

LAKE GENEVA - Jacqueline Todd Cashman was born on January 31, 1943, and passed away peacefully in her sleep next to her beloved husband on July 11, 2022 after a long illness in which she showed great strength and courage. Jacquie was born on the south side of Chicago, attended Mother McAuley High School and went on to graduate from Clarke College in Dubuque, IA.

In 1965 she married Thomas Cashman and together they moved to Williams Bay, on Geneva Lake, WI, which was her favorite place on earth. Jacquie and Tom had five children, and though they moved back to the Chicago area in 1979, residing in Kenilworth during the school months, Jacquie considered the Geneva Lake area to be her true home.

She relished tending to her garden each summer, especially once her grandchildren were born. Jacquie was a master baker and delighted her family and friends, especially during the Christmas season, with her coffee cake, rocky road, scones, cookies and world-famous zucchini bread created with zucchini grown in her garden at the lake. She loved Christmas and her celebration of the holiday was legendary and filled with love.

Jacquie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Thomas J. Cashman; her five children: Brigid J. Cashman (the late Cary Nourie), Thomas F. Cashman, John Todd Cashman, Brendan (Danielle Burgeson) E. Cashman and Meghan Grace Cashman. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Isabella Cashman, Briona Nourie, Delia Cashman, Maeve Cashman and Liam Cashman. Jacquie was preceded in death by her parents Jayne "Sis" Welsh Todd and John "Jack" Todd, her infant brother Thomas Todd and many beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The void she leaves behind is immeasurable. She will be terribly missed.

A Mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Viewing and internment were private. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting one of the charities that Jacquie held so closely to her heart: The 100 Club of Chicago, the Lake Geneva Water Safety Patrol, and/or Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy. Arrangements were entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home.