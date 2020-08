James C. Karns, age 87, of Twin Lakes, WI, died Saturday August 1, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00AM until the time of services at 11:00AM at the Haase-Lockwood && Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory in Twin Lakes, WI. For online guestbook and obituary: haaselockwoodfhs.com