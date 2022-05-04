LAKE GENEVA—James Gordon Elliott, 76, of Lake Geneva, WI died in his home of heart failure on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Jim retired from a successful career in real estate, but prior to that he was a golf professional at Eagle Ridge in Galena. His longest tenure was at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, IA.

Jim always said he was lucky to have wonderful mentors in his life, which motivated him to provide that same encouragement to others. Jim loved a good joke, limerick, or story and had many of his own; however, most of his quips would not be appropriate for a local newspaper.

He also deeply loved his family but, as hard as he tried, was not good at holding back those feelings. He never saw his daughters’ school programs, grandchildren’s concerts or graduations—not because he didn’t want to or wasn’t there, but because he would always cry too hard.

His passions were golf, friends, and serving his community. He was very proud of his work with Lions Club and worked tirelessly to raise funds for their many essential projects until his death. Jim shared many quotable life tips with his daughters. The ones they feel best represent their dad are: “Treat others the way you want to be treated”, “Never lie, cheat, or steal”, “Let the people you love know it and treasure your friendships”, and last, but not least, “Positive thoughts create positive results”. The Elliott family is so very grateful for the many calls they have received confirming Jim’s positive attitude no matter what the challenges and the stories of many good times he had with family and friends.

He will be missed terribly by his daughters: Kellie (Jeff) Elliott-Kapparos of Marion, IA and Monica Elliott of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren: Chloe and Aidan Kapparos; sister Kathie (Gene) McWhirter of Mount Pleasant, IA; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Saundra Elliott, his parents S.R. and Charlotte Elliott and his brother, Dennis Elliott.

The family asked that if anyone sees fit, they may send a memorial to the Lions Club of Lake Geneva as their civic work to the community was such a big part of his life at PO Box 428, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. A link has been provided on the funeral homes website. Formal services will not be held at his request. If you wish, please reach out to Kellie and Monica to share any stories that you remember about Jimmy atmleaelliott@gmail.com. To post an online condolence visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of James Elliott.