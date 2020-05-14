× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 15, 1943 – May 3, 2020

James Michael Halpin 77 years a lifelong resident of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and the surrounding area passed away to eternal life on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Jim was born February 15, 1943 in Elkhorn, WI son of the late James C. and Theresa (Schaeffer) Halpin.

Jim was fascinated by everything, but his loves were the railroad and area postcards. After retiring as an auto worker from Chrysler, his perfect day was driving where the road took him and talking to whoever was on the way. The Lord Blessed him with an abundance of days like this plus a wonderful blended family. Jim touched many people with his smile and the twinkle in his blue eyes.

James is survived by his wife Judy (nee: Stafford) Halpin, he was the loving father of Jeffery (Maria) Halpin, Sheila Eckliff and Jacob Halpin; stepchildren Alys (Andy) Adams and Paige (Steve) Sawar. He was the grandfather of Amalia, Nicholas, Nathaniel and Anna Halpin; Cole and Megan Adams; Bryn, Kyler, Ryley and Dayne Sawar. Jim is also survived by sister-in-law Shirley Halpin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

At this time a Celebration of James’ Life is to be determined for a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that you would make a donation to the American Diabetes Association in James’ name. For online donation please use this link: www.diabetes.org/donate . For mail-in donations send to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 , please specify the Name of person donation is in honor or memory of, Name and address of person who we should notify of your gift, and the Name and address of donor and who should be listed on the card. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is proudly serving the Halpin family.