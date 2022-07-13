SCHAUMBURG, IL—Jane N. Bowman (nee Nack), 91, of Schaumburg, formerly of Williams Bay, WI and Elmhurst.

Beloved wife of the late Richard “Dick” Curtis Bowman. Devoted mother of: David (Barb) Bowman and James (Mary) Bowman; loving grandmother of: Lisa, Lori (Kevin), Kim, Chris, and Paul (Ashley); caring great grandmother of: Hannah, Sawyer, Logan, Clara and Molly; cherished daughter of Harvey and Irene Nack; dear sister of the late Harvey (the late Muriel) Nack; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Jane was the proud owner of Kids Kollections in Elmhurst. She was a member of PEO for many years.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Our Saviour’s United Methodist Church, 701 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated to Our Saviour’s United Methodist Church, 701 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194. Funeral information, video tribute or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.