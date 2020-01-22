She was born in St. Clair County in Illinois on October 19th 1936, the daughter of the late Elmon and Cecil Manley.Jean enjoyed working and had a varied career path. Her favorite job was that of a travel agent, working for Fuji Travel and later Signature Travel in Schaumburg, Illinois.She had volunteered at Mercy Health Hospital, and served as a Linn Township Election Official for many years.Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, wintering in Florida, boating on beautiful Lake Geneva and her home in the woods. She enjoyed playing cards, Mah Jongg, and Yahtzee with her friends and family.