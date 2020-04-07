1927—2020
Jean Daily Wilson, 92, of Lake Geneva was born in Flint, Michigan to Irish immigrants. Her Dad, Murray worked in the automobile business while her Mother, Bertha raised their 6 children. Jean married Franklin Doan Wilson in 1950, after many different homes all over the country, they settled in Lake Geneva in 1976. Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed her many walks to the library. She was a member of Lioness, delivered Meals On Wheels for 20 years and volunteered at Elkhorn Hospital. She will be missed by her children, Gail Wilson Harlow, Carol Wilson Landwehr, Trish Wilson Fleming, Ellen Wilson, F. Doan Wilson Jr.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Jean’s name to the Y.M.C.A.
To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Jean Wilson
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.