Jeffrey James Bailey

Nov. 30, 1966—Apr. 18, 2022

WALWORTH—Jeffrey J. Bailey was born November 30, 1966 in Rockford, Illinois to James A. and Helen K. (Tierney) Bailey. He passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of Monday, April 18, 2022.

Jeff grew up in Illinois, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. His fond memories of living in Stevens Point drew him there for college, after he graduated from Rochelle Township High School in 1985. Jeff loved his years as an R.A. before graduating from UW-Stevens Point with a History, Political Science, and Broad Field Social Studies Majors, with a Secondary Education Degree in May of 1990. He started teaching 6-12 grade in the Williams Bay School District in the Fall of 1990; also coaching Flag Football, Boys’ Basketball and Golf. He was the voice of the Bulldogs—Friday Nights; and he could also be seen with DeWalt tools and paint brushes in hand building many sets for the High School and Middle School musicals and plays. While teaching at Williams Bay he met his wife, Maggie (Finley). They were married on August 6, 1994. They had two children: Erin and Matt. He loved taking vacations up at the family cabin at Butternut Lake, spending many days Muskie fishing.

Jeff inspired and touched the lives of the students and staff of Williams Bay schools with his grace, compassion, patience, humility, and love. He was a mentor, confidant, and friend to many. Jeff truly made a difference in the community and the schools.

Jeff is survived by his parents: Jim and Helen of Loves Park, IL; his wife, Maggie; children: Erin Bailey of Washington D.C.; son, Matthew Bailey of Walworth; uncle, Tom Bailey of Elkhorn; cousins: Michelle (Tim) Beine of Watertown, Michael (Jenn) Bailey of Dillard, OH; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Frank and Edith Tierney and Denver “Red” and Madge Bailey; in-laws: Bob and Pat Finley; as well as his Aunt Pat Bailey.

A Celebration of Jeff’s life was held at Williams Bay High School.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the Jeff Bailey Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be made to Williams Bay Schools at 500 West Geneva Street, Williams Bay, WI 53191.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralhome.com or call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.