June 20, 1940—August 1, 2022

Jeffrey Nicholas Curtis, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 in his home in Williams Bay, WI. He was surrounded by his family in an energy field of love, peace, and completion. Jeff was diagnosed with Mesothelioma three and half years ago and ultimately died from the disease at the age of 82.

Jeff was born on June 20, 1940 to Nicholas and Angela (Dzialowy) Curtis in Chicago IL. He grew up in Cicero, IL, surrounded by the noise and culture of a spirited Greek family. His childhood was a reflection of the times and shaped the morals and traditions that he would carry on, into his adult life. He was immersed in the Catholic Church from a young age and remained a devout Catholic his entire life, never missing a Sunday Mass. He attended Morton High School where he was a devoted student and a star athlete in a school of 8,000 students. He went on to graduate from Drake University in Des Moines, lowa, another formative time where he made lifelong friends who remained in his life until his very last days. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for eight years after graduation from college

Jeff met his life partner and “girl of his dreams” on a Sunday afternoon on Rush Street in Downtown Chicago. They married on September 23, 1972. This coming September they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage. As a couple, they set off on a lifetime of adventure living in Chicago, Minneapolis, Ft Lauderdale, and finally settling in the Lake Geneva area in 1984. They went on to live a peaceful, slow life, but he always had a suitcase packed and ready to go with Therese (and often their daughters) who was a flight attendant for United Airlines for 50 years.

Jeff would say that his greatest accomplishment and biggest joy was raising his identical twin daughters who were born in 1980, Nell Justine (Emanuelli) and Laine Wallis (Cogan). Together, Jeff and Therese raised their girls with patience, discipline, adventure, and most noticeably, love. He taught them to swim, ride bikes, dribble basketballs, stand on their heads for as long as they could endure, and the value of discernment. Through demonstration and passion, he passed on his love of music and dance. He filled his home with rhythm and unforgettably stylistic dance moves! Jeff was a quietly observant and mindful person at heart, known for his incredibly sharp sense of humor, warmth towards others, and his unique and impeccable sense of fashion. An authentic man who was unapologetically himself.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife Therese, his daughters Nell (Eduardo) Emanuelli, and Laine (Tony) Cogan, and six beautiful grandchildren: Nicolas, Elena, and Rafael Emanuelli, and Sidney, Justine, and Wallis Cogan. Jeff comes from a family of four, one brother and two sisters. He is survived by John Curtis, Jackie Loll, and Janine Pieklo. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, relatives and cousins, and loyal friends. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Aurora At Home Hospice for their care and compassion during Jeff’s final weeks at home.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM with the Memorial Mass starting at 11:00 AM.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.