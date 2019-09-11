Jennifer Hintz

Aug. 27, 2019
Jennifer Jeanne Savage Hintz died peacefully in Williams Bay, on Aug. 27, 2019 at the age of 55. Jennifer is survived by her husband Carl Savage, Elkhorn; son Cody Ludebeck, Elkhorn; daughter Lillian, Elkhorn; sister Gail Hintz Frantz, Cincinnati, brother Terry Hintz, Laramie, Wyoming; brother Scott Hintz, Lake Geneva; William Hintz, Genoa City. Four nieces, Sarah Lenihan, Leslie Frantz, Mallory Stahulik and Brooke Hintz. Four nephews Zach Hintz, Kyle Hintz, Scott Hintz and Logan Ennis.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father William Hintz and her mother Virginia Hintz of Lake Geneva.
Please come and join us in a celebration of Jennifer’s life scheduled Sept. 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Celebrations on Wells Street, 422 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147.