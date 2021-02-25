Jerome "Jerry" Arthur Schultz Jr.

1943—2021

Jerry was born in Milwaukee on January 16, 1943. He was devoted to his mother, Phyllis, and a loving, affectionate big brother to Kathy. His most treasured childhood memories were the many carefree days driving their prized Chris Craft on Pewaukee Lake, impressing everyone with his waterskiing talents. Jerry graduated from Bay View High School in 1961 and briefly served as a cook in the U.S. Army reserves.

Jerry moved to Lake Geneva in 1967 where he established himself as one of the town’s best car salesmen. His civic engagement included membership in the Lions Club and Jaycees, and a multiyear stint as the town Santa Claus. He was an active member of St. Francis de Sales Church and coordinated the annual car raffle to benefit both the church and its school.

Jerry considered himself the luckiest guy in the world when he married Sharon, his wife of 34 years. Together, they enjoyed a happy life full of travel with family and friends including several trips to Door County, Hawaii and KeyWest. The socialized extensively with Phyllis and Sharon’s mother, Millie Kwiatkowski, including some epic New Year’s Eve celebrations. Jerry and Sharon were always happiest on their boat, Roomers, sailing in Lake Geneva and then off the coast of California when they moved to San Diego in 2004.