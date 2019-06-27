Jerry Zarnstorff

Jerry H. Zarnstorff, age 82 of Genoa City, WI (Wheatland Township) passed away at his home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home.

Jerry Harvey Zarnstorff was born on September 15, 1936 in Bloomfield Township, WI, the son of the late Harvey and Rosalia C. Borkenhagen Zarnstorff. On September 28, 1957, Jerry was united in marriage to Elaine E. Koldeway at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington, WI. Jerry has been a lifetime resident of the area.

Jerry worked as a machine repair operator at American Motors in Kenosha for many years. He was a member of the United Auto Worker’s Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, bird watching and checking out rummage sales. He also enjoyed reminiscing with people about the local area history especially the ice house history.

Jerry is survived by: his wife, Elaine; 3 children, Peter of Genoa City, WI, Paul (Nadine) of Genoa City, WI and Jackie Brody of Prescott, AZ; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 1 sister, Gwen “Bunny” Kraus; 1 brother, Gordon Zarnstorff and a son in law, Mike Brody.

The Zarnstorff Family will receive friends from 1:30PM until the time of Funeral Services at 4:00PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Rd, Lake Geneva, WI. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is assisting the Zarnstorff Family.