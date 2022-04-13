 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joan E. Dee

LAKE GENEVA—Joan E. Dee, age 87, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Services will be held later this year. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI, is proudly serving the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergies linked to increase risk of heart disease