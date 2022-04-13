LAKE GENEVA—Joan E. Dee, age 87, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Services will be held later this year. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI, is proudly serving the family.
