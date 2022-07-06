Joan Elizabeth (Schmidt) Dee

Feb. 12, 1935—April 6, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Joan Elizabeth (Schmidt) Dee gained her angel wings at the age of 87, on April 6, 2022. Joan was born in Chicago, IL, on February 12, 1935. She was the daughter of John and Evelyn Schmidt and grew up in Park Ridge, IL. She attended Maine East High School, graduating in 1952, and went on to college with two years at Iowa State University and the final two years at the National College of Education, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.

She taught Kindergarten and on June 22, 1957, she married Edward Dee of Chicago and together they raised four children in Park Ridge, IL. They enjoyed their free time in Lake Geneva, WI, and Bonita Springs, FL. In 1996 Ed and Joan moved permanently to their home in Lake Geneva. They were married 49 years before Ed’s passing in August of 2007.

Joan was a longtime substitute teacher in the Lake Geneva area schools and also a longtime volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago, where she received an award as one of the longest serving volunteers.

She was also a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva and volunteered her services to them for years.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Edward; her first born son, Ed; her brother, Thomas; and sister-in-law, Betty Schmidt.

She is survived by her children: Jeni Sumner of Goltry, OK, John (Nora) Dee of Jacobsville, MI, and James Dee of Ahmeek, MI; three grandchildren: Jesse (Holly) Paulsboe of Olympia, WA, Holly Paulsboe of Riverview, FL, and Grace Dee of Jacobsville, MI; Two great grandchildren: Aric and Elora Paulsboe of Olympia, WA.

Also surviving is a sister, Suzanne (David) Klebbe of Cary, IL; and several nieces.

Funeral services for Joan will be held on Monday, July 11th at 2:00 PM, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (700 N Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147).

Online condolences can be made to the family on the funeral home website: lffh.net

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.