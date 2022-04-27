Feb. 23, 1939—Apr. 20, 2022

Joan M. Ehlen, age 83, died April 20, 2022. She was born in Burlington, WI on February 23, 1939. The daughter of the late George and Helen (Koetterhagen) Bieneman. Joan attended St. Mary’s High School in Burlington, WI where she graduated Valedictorian of her class. On July 18, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington, WI she was united in marriage to John Ehlen. During her life Joan worked for many years for H&R Block in Lake Geneva, WI which she then purchased and owned for many years. She enjoyed working in the garden and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survived by her husband of 62 years John; loving mother to Debra (Jeff) Adell, Leonard Ehlen, Kathleen (John) Koepp and Jacob Ehlen; sister to George (Diane) Bieneman, Roger (Joy) Bieneman and MaryEllen Raduenz. Further survived by six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law to Glenn Lois and John Nash.

She was preceded in death by her sisters: Evelyn Nash and Jeannie Lois.

Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 W. Main St. Lake Geneva, WI. Burial was in St. Kilian Cemetery. Visitation was held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Genoa City, WI. is assisting the family.

Memorials in her name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.