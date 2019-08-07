Aug. 24, 1951 — July 29, 2019
John D. Duggan, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on July 29th. He was born on August 24th, 1951 in Chicago, IL to the late William and Lucille (Bayer) Duggan.
He attended Wheeling High School in Wheeling, Illinois before moving to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin for his junior year of high school. He graduated from Badger High School in 1969 and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse.
From 1973-1977, he worked briefly for the Lake Geneva Regional News. He was then employed at Swatek Sales in Lake Geneva before transferring to U.S. Oil in Appleton, Wisconsin, where he worked as Director of Sales and later on as Director of Real Estate. He retired in 2004, whereupon he ran Duggan’s Pub in Elkhorn, Wisconsin for 6 years.
He played tennis and basketball at Badger, was an avid Chicago sports fan, and loved to play golf. John loved a good tale and was a great story teller himself. He was also an avid reader. He was most proud of his grandsons Jonathan and Connor and loved his family deeply.
Surviving family members include his sons Jonathan (Deborah), Lake Geneva, and Sean Duggan, Rockford, IL, his brother William (Debbie) Duggan, and his grandsons Jonathan and Connor Duggan. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as 3 sisters.
In his younger years, John was very involved in coaching at the Lake Geneva YMCA and any contributions in his memory may be made there. Per John’s request there will be no service. Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be assisting the Duggan family. To sign the on-line guest registry go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com