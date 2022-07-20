Jan. 24, 1940—July 13, 2022

WALWORTH—John E. Knull was born January 24, 1940 in Illinois to Elwood A. and Orpha M. (Gile) Knull. He passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his home in Walworth.

John enjoyed watching sports. Along with following the Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball teams his favorite sporting pastime was watching his sons and grandsons play baseball. From little league through high school and beyond, he would be sitting on the sidelines in his lawn chair cheering them on.

John and Nancy enjoyed traveling and visited many cities and towns across the US. In his down time, John could be found with a book in his hands. Usually a western story.

John is survived by his sons: Bill (Barbara) Molitor and David (Kris) Molitor; grandsons: Kevin (Samantha) Molitor and Matt (fiancee Deanna Malin) Molitor; great granddaughter Natalie Molitor; brother Ronald (Donna) Knull; and sister Linda Schutt.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; granddaughter Rachael Molitor; brother Don (Lois) Knull; sister Ruth (Dennis) Taylor; and brother-in-law Elmer Schutt.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM.

Burial of the urn will follow at Walworth Cemetery.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.