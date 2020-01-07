John Fridlund

John graduated from Williams Bay High School, Class of ‘45. From there, he joined the Army in the final months of WWII. He was a longtime resident of Williams Bay, Delavan, and Beloit, WI, until he and his wife Virginia retired in Green Valley, Arizona. After Virginia’s passing he spent his last four years with his family in California. John was always looking for new and challenging opportunities. His business career took him into mink ranching, carpentry, cabinet making, boat restoration, hotel management, radio advertising, property management, and operating a restaurant and a dry cleaning business. As a gentle man in all of his 92 years John touched many hearts. As a drummer and singer, he brought enjoyment to a lot of people in Southeastern Wisconsin with his dance band, The Footwarmers. As a dedicated Lions Club member, he delivered English dictionaries to migrant children in Arizona. And as a husband and father, he happily nurtured three families.He always had a twinkle in his eye, and would launch into a song at the slightest provocation. Following one last rendition of “Danny Boy”, he closed his eyes and fell asleep.John is preceded in death by Donna (Stowe) Fridlund and Virginia (Lamb) Fridlund. John is survived by his sister Dorothy Harrison, wife Zoe Landria, sons David (Vam), Paul (Cynthia) and Brian, step daughters Karen Stowe, Christine (Bill) Wachtendonk, Kim (Mike) Lipczynski and Beth (Doug) Anderson. He will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, Wisconsin.The angels are singing along with him now. Keep them smiling and dancing, Dad.