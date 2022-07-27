May 27, 1948—July 11, 2022

DELAVAN—John Richard Preussner, born May 27, 1948, left this world on July 11, 2022, after a brave fight with Alzheimer’s.

Born in Cranford, NJ to a hard-working single mother, John instilled sisu (the Finnish word for grit and tenacity) and a strong work ethic in his family.

He was passionate about his family and worked tirelessly to provide for them. He was loving, intelligent, soft-spoken, and strong in his convictions.

Through his work, he took his wife and three children on adventures to South America, Europe, and the Middle East.

John leaves behind a loving wife of 45 years Linda Jean (nee Larsen); three children: Jonathan James (wife Anna), Kristina Lyn (husband Andrew), and Jeffrey Gerald (wife SarahLynn); and four grandchildren.

May John’s spirit rise to Heaven to be with our Lord and Savior. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year in the Fall.

