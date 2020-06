Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

John W. Campbell, 67 years of Walworth, WI passed away at the Williams Bay Care Center on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services are currently pending.

Burial with full honors is at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Campbell family.