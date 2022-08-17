Aug. 4, 1938—July 31, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Jon A. Yakes, 83, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Geneva Lake Manor. Jon Allan Yakes was born on August 4, 1938 in Elkhorn, WI the son of the late Allan and Lena (Brellenthin) Yakes. He graduated from Lake Geneva, High School in 1956.

On September 19, 1964, in Lake Geneva, he was united in marriage to the former Judith Lentz, she preceded him in death in October of 1980.

He graduated from Carroll College in Waukesha with a degree in Cartography. He owned and operated the Lentz Saw Service in Lake Geneva from 1965 until his retirement in 2020.

He enjoyed golfing at Hillmoor Golf Club and he enjoyed listening to country music. He was the King of one liners. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons. He really enjoyed opening their Christmas presents, playing with them, then rewrapping them.

Jon is survived by his daughter Susan Yakes-Jacobson of Lake Geneva; and two grandsons: Jon Jacobson and Connor (Lily) Jacobson. He was preceded death by his parents, his wife and a son Thomas.

A Gathering of Friends to Celebrate Jon’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva.

