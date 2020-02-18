Joseph Edward Bidwill

Joe lived his life as a true reflection of The Good Shepherd who puts others before himself and leads them to greener pastures. This started at home with his deep desire to provide for his wife and children – through working hard and teaching the value of hard work, loving fiercely, laughing endlessly, and supporting one another at all times. There wasn’t a day that he didn’t share how proud he was of his family or told them they are capable of absolutely anything. He helped build a family that believes in each other and that family is above all things. This was mainly due to his unwavering faith in the Lord and his belief that God always has a plan for us. Even though we don’t always know what that plan is, if we listen, He will provide. Joe also had an amazing capacity for forgiveness, believing that all people deserve to be forgiven.