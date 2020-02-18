1953—2020

Joseph M. Domino, 66, of Pell Lake, WI, died Wednesday January 29, 2020 at his home. Joseph Michael Domino was born in Chicago, IL on October 5, 1953 the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Saint James) Domino. He graduated from Badger High School in Lake Geneva with the class of 1972. He owned and operated Domino Air Freight for many years. He was an animal lover and enjoyed helping injured animals. He was an avid Green Packers fan. He also enjoyed riding his Harley.

Joseph is survived by a brother Thomas (Laura) Domino of Geneseo, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Susan and a bother Vincent.

Services for Joseph will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pell Lake, WI on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.; Pastor Brian Metke will officiate. Joseph’s family will receive visitors Saturday, in church, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Domino family. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Joseph’s name to the Domino Family. To sign the on-line guest registry go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.