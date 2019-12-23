WALWORTH—Joyce Evelyn (Bottlemy) Finley, 91 entered into eternal life on December 19th, 2019 at Golden Years of Walworth where she has been a resident since 2007. Joyce was born on September 18th, 1928 the only daughter of Laverne and G. Evelyn (Ryer) Bottlemy and lived all her life in Walworth. She graduated from Walworth High School in 1946 and worked at Waals department store for many years. She married the love of her life, Harmon A. Finley on October 18th, 1949 at Brick Baptist Church. They owned and operated H&F Well and Pump Service for 33 years. In retirement they enjoyed travelling and spending time at their home in Minoqua with friends. After Harmon’s passing in 1999 she continued to operate a utility trailer sales business on her own. Joyce loved camping, crafts, music and horseback riding in her younger years. She accepted the challenge of breaking any pony to drive a cart. She loved watching her son and later her granddaughter show livestock. Joyce loved her family and cherished her great-grandchildren.