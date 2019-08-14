March 10, 1929 — Aug. 12, 2019
Juanita M. Grady age 91, of Lake Geneva, WI passed to eternal life at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI on Monday, August 12, 2019 Juanita was born on March 10, 1928 in Burlington, WI to the late William and Astrid (Perterson) Kaskin. She married Walter E. Grady on September 18, 1946 in Slades Corners, WI; he preceded her in death on July 12, 2013. Juanita was the loving mother of Dennis (Deborah) and Roger (Jean) Grady. The loving grandmother of Dennis, Jim, Michele, Alison, Shawn and Shane; and great-grandmother of Tyler, Alexis, Rowan, Evan, Alec, Aidan, Jacob and Lucas. She is also survived by Numerous siblings, other relatives and dear friends. A visitation will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church (W775 Geranium Rd, Pell Lake) on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m. Pastor Brian Metke will be officiating. Burial to follow at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Slades Corners, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.