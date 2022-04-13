Judith Marie (Tanking) Townsend

Judy is survived by her three children: Julie, Lisa and Ross; daughter-in-law Kellie; one grandson Jason Peterson; brother-in-law Charles G. Townsend; plus many nieces and nephews; their children; and grandchildren. She loved them all and was so grateful for their lives. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dale C. Townsend, her brother Henry, Jr. (Violet), and three sisters Etta (Ray) Clark, Alva Tanking, and Leah (Clyde) Osman.