× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

June 30, 1932—April 22, 2020

ELKHORN—Julia Ann Knight (Judy) was born June 30, 1932 in Lexington, Kentucky to John Joseph and Emma Frances (Jackson) Sweeney. She passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

Judy spent much of her formative years at her Aunt Mary and Uncle Manford’s estate, and she went on to art school in Tennessee, where she met her husband, Howard (Bud) Knight. After moving to the Chicagoland area, she worked in various graphic design positions, particularly enjoying working in children’s illustration. While raising her two children, she continued her passions for painting, gardening, and playing bridge.

When she moved to Walworth County, she became involved in a variety of organizations, and assisted in many charitable events. She loved being with friends and family (ideally while winning at cards) and traveling. Her love for art always shone through, and her eye for design was second to none.

Judy is survived by her children Barbara Lee Wargolet and Howard Bennett Knight, and her granddaughter Emma Wargolet.

She was preceded in death by her husband Howard W. Knight.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Matheson Memorial Library.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com call the funeral home at 262-275-2171